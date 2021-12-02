-
KJAC (The Colorado Sound)/Ft. Collins, CO Looking For Morning Host
by John Schoenberger
December 3, 2021
NORTHERN COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KJAC (THE COLORADO SOUND)/FT. COLLINS-GREELEY, CO is looking for a new morning show host/producer. The candidate needs good communication skills, to be conversational and organized, and take direction well. On-air experience, social and digital skills and a passion for music are preferred.
Current morning host and Promotions Dir. RON BOSTWICK is transitioning to nights.
