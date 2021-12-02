NORTHERN COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KJAC (THE COLORADO SOUND)/FT. COLLINS-GREELEY, CO is looking for a new morning show host/producer. The candidate needs good communication skills, to be conversational and organized, and take direction well. On-air experience, social and digital skills and a passion for music are preferred.

Current morning host and Promotions Dir. RON BOSTWICK is transitioning to nights.

Learn more about the job here.

1

« see more Net News