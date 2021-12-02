-
KRS Audio Productions To Offer 'Christmas In Our Hometown' Special
by Laura Moxley
December 3, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
KRS AUDIO PRODUCTIONS is offering a music intensive, three-hour, "CHRISTMAS In Our Hometown" radio special for airing SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18th to SUNDAY, DECEMBER 26th. It will be available for download by the afternoon of WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 15th.
The market-exclusive special is commercial-free, with clocks built for eight minutes of local avails per hour, and is available to be voiced locally or fully-voiced by LINDA O'BRIEN.
Contact SHAWN STUDER for more information here.