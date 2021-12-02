December 3rd-5th

WWCD LTD. Alternative WWCD (CD 92.9)/COLUMBUS, OH begins its 29th Annual "ANDYMAN-A-THON" 48-hour on-air fundraiser TONIGHT (12/3) at 7p (ET) through SUNDAY 12/5 at 7p. The THON was launched in 1992 by former longtime PD/afternooner ANDY "ANDYMAN" DAVIS, who spent 20 years at the station before he passed away in JULY 2010 (NET NEWS 7/19/10). The fundraiser benefits CENTRAL OHIO NATIONWIDE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL, THE OHIO SPECIAL OLYMPICS, and HOME FOR FAMILIES.

CD 92.9's on-air staff will broadcast live for 48 hours accepting donations in exchange for song requests. "Each and every year we look forward to raising money for children's charities through the Thon and helping our local community the best way we know how. By playing music,” said MD TOM BUTLER.

Donations are being accepted at cd929fm.com/thon.

The ANDYMAN-A-THON legacy continues.

