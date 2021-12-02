Greg Beharrell Arrives In Albuquerque

CUMULUS MEDIA Adult Hits WDRF (103.3 ED FM)/ALBUQUERQUE has added YEA NETWORKS’ "The GREG BEHARRELL Show," while GREG will double as the station's main voice.

CUMULUS ALBUQUERQUE OM KRIS ABRAMS commented, “It’s an incredibly unique partnership. Take GREG’s masterful VO skills and feed that with the unmatched daily content of ‘The GREG BEHARRELL Show’ and you basically get a quirky narrator of one musically dysfunctional Adult Hits station”

Added BEHARRELL, “GREG BEHARRELL is the main imaging voice and his show is on the station. The only thing more unbelievable is that he insisted on speaking about himself in the third person within this quote."

YEA Networks have also signed affiliate deals with LOST COAST COMMUNICATIONS Adult Hits KXGO (THE EDGE)/EUREKA, CA,, which will air the show from 2-7p (PT) and PROPHECY MEDIA GROUP Rock KIXT (106.7 THE EAGLE)/WACO, TX, which will air the show 7p – MIDNIGHT (CT)..

For more information on syndicating the show, contact SCOTT KERR at scott@yeanetworks.com.

