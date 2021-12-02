Meg Harkins

REPUBLIC RECORDS name MEG HARKINS SVP/MARKETING with label Co-President JIM ROPPO making the announcement.

HARKINS began consulting for the label in 2019, spearheading releases for everyone from K-Pop powerhouses TWICE, (G)I-DLE and TOMORROW X TOGETHER to reggaeton icon DADDY YANKEE, electronic dance music institution SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA, to eco-warrior/singer songwriter JACK JOHNSON and the roster under UAM. She will continue to orchestrate marketing strategy and run campaigns for these artists and more.

Commented ROPPO, “MEG is the rare marketing executive whose passion for music and drive align perfectly. She brings an immense level of excitement to every project, encouraging the same enthusiasm from the team at large. She’s galvanized the label’s seamless and successful expansion into both K-Pop and LATIN. We’re honored to officially welcome her to the REPUBLIC RECORDS family.”

Added MEG, who will be based in the label's NEW YORK offices, “REPUBLIC upholds an amazing tradition of excellence. It’s driven by striving creative minds who consistently break music. For me, this isn’t just about a song or album cycle; these artists are entrusting their creative lives to us. I respect that, and I love being a part of artists' teams reaching their goals.”

Prior to REPUBLIC, HARKINS served as SVP/Marketing at ROC NATION. Throughout her career, she has held executive posts in marketing at BLUE NOTE and CAPITOL RECORDS, working on projects for everyone from BEASTIE BOYS and RAPSODY to NORAH JONES, MORRISSEY, WEEN and GRIMES. Outside of the music industry, she is a mom and an active board member for non-profit EXTREME KIDS & CREW, which provides a welcoming space where young people with disabilities, their friends, and their families come to create, socialize and play.

