Getting Into Syndication

RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK is launching a new radio syndication company, RED APPLE AUDIO NETWORKS, to distribute its WABC shows nationwide. WABC made forays into syndication under previous ownership several years ago as "WABC RADIO SYNDICATION"; the new syndication operation will launch on JANUARY 1st and will offer shows with LARRY KUDLOW, RITA COSBY, JEANINE PIRRO, GREG KELLY, CHRIS HAHN, and RUDY GIULIANI, as well as owner JOHN CATSIMATIDIS' "JOHN CATSIMATIDIS ROUNDTABLE" show.

CATSIMATIDIS said, “I could not be more excited to launch RED APPLE AUDIO NETWORKS, and make these leading voices in talk radio available coast-to-coast. RED APPLE AUDIO NETWORKS will tell the stories, report the news, bring common sense opinion, and explore the truth with both sides of the story, and is poised to bring a fresh new approach to talk radio - with ‘Stories That Shape Our World.’”

« see more Net News