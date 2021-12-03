McKernan (Photo: Twitter @tmckernan)

TIM MCKERNAN's "THE MORNING AFTER" Sports talk show is on the move in ST. LOUIS again, this time shifting from MERKEL MEDIA Sports KFNS-A (590 THE FAN) to crosstown HUBBARD KPNT-HD2, which will air the show live 7-10a (CT) weekdays and in "best of" segments and repeats around the clock beginning JANUARY 4th, according to a report in the ST LOUIS POST-DISPATCH. The show, which will wrap up its KFNS run on DECEMBER 23rd, will also be available on video via YOUTUBE as well as by streaming and podcasting. MCKERNAN owns the show through his INSIDESTL.COM ENTERPRISES.

In addition, MCKERNAN will join the lineup at HUBBARD Sports WXOS (101 ESPN) with a new show, "BALLOON PARTY," co-hosted by JACKSON BURKETT, airing 10-11a (CT) weekdays, also starting JANUARY 4th.

MCKERNAN's show has aired on KFNS, WGNU-A, and KSLG-A over the years; he is selling his 25% of KFNS and RANDY MARKEL is selling 75% of KFNS to ZOBRIST MEDIA in a deal filed with the FCC in NOVEMBER (NET NEWS 11/15).

