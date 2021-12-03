Lam, Lewis

NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK is adding two reporters to its newsroom.

NEWSDAY reporter CHAU LAM is joining WNYC as Poverty and Economic Instability Reporter, reporting to KAREN ROUSE on the Economics and Equity desk. LAM was part of the NEWSDAY teams responsible for two PULITZER PRIZES, one for covering pension double-dipping by public employees and the other for jet noise around JFK and LAGUARDIA airports.

Former CRAIN'S NEW YORK BUSINESS health care reporter CAROLINE LEWIS, who has been a contributor to WNYC and GOTHAMIST for several years, has been named Health and Science Reporter, reporting to NSIKAN AKPAN on the Community Health and Environment desk.

Both new additions start their new positions on DECEMBER 6th.

