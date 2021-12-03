Mann

AUDACY News WBBM-A-WCFS/CHICAGO Managing Editor JULIE MANN is exiting the station as of DECEMBER 10th, according to a report by ROBERTFEDER.COM.

FEDER quotes Brand Mgr./News Dir. RON GLEASON as writing in an internal staff email that MANN, who joined WBBM as a reporter in 1997 and was named Managing Editor in 2010, is leaving for “an opportunity closer to home and away from the demanding, non-stop news business.”

« see more Net News