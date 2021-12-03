Khilnani

Former LUM, INC. VP/Engineering and THE WALT DISNEY CO. Sr. Dir./Platform Engineering NIK KHILNANI has joined NPR as VP/Engineering. KHILNANI began his new duties, which focus on digital media, on NOVEMBER 8th.

"NIK has an impressive track record of leadership in both engineering and media with executive leadership roles," said Pres./CEO JOHN LANSING. "As VP/Engineering, NIK will help us anticipate and serve the changing needs of a new generation of audio listeners and news consumers, and play a leading role in creating and executing a technical strategy to grow the business. Importantly, NIK has experience overseeing strategic digital work with content partners."

"For my family and me, NPR has been a part of our daily lives for years. The wide range of thoughtful content opens up our minds in so many ways! I am excited at the opportunity to help innovate and grow NPR's technology platforms and consumer applications to provide the best possible experience for listeners and readers," added KHILNANI. "It is an honor to work with such a talented group of colleagues toward the growth and success of NPR and its Member stations."

