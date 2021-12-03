Craig

Radio veteran DAIN CRAIG has announced his resignation from BRIGHAM YOUNG UNVERSITYs Talk BYU RADIO, airing on KUMT/SALT LAKE CITY and SIRIUSXM RADIO.

CRAIG, who joined BYU in 2018 after a stint as Managing Dir./Media Partners at CHILDREN'S MIRACLE HOSPITAL NETWORK and previously served as OM/PD at CUMULUS MEDIA/SALT LAKE CITY and PD/midday and morning host at AC KBEE (B98.7), and PD/morning host at COX '80s Oldies KHPT (106.9 THE POINT)/HOUSTON and SIMMONS AC KSFI/SALT LAKE CITY, has set his last day at BYU for JANUARY 14th and tells ALL ACCESS that he "will be looking for new opportunities in broadcasting, consulting and coaching moving forward."

Reach DAIN at dain.craig@gmail.com.

