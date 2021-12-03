Format Flip

iHEARTMEDIA has dumped the all-Podcast format from WSAN-A (iHEARTPODCAST 1470)/ALLENTOWN-BETHLEHEM in favor of Oldies. "REAL OLDIES 1470" is using iHEARTRADIO's "Real Oldies" national lineup and a local morning show with iHEARTMEDIA/ALLENTOWN SVP/Programming CRAIG STEVENS.

“I am super excited to bring back '60s and '70s hits to the LEHIGH VALLEY, this is the music that originally aired on 1470 when it was new,” said STEVENS. “This fills a musical void and I am confident it will be well received.”

“We’re thrilled to introduce the LEHIGH VALLEY to REAL OLDIES 1470,” said EVP/Programming JEFF HURLEY. “The music is timeless and sounds perfect on the radio, whether it’s in your car or on a smartspeaker. These songs deserve a spot on your radio and we’re happy to provide it to the listeners of the LEHIGH VALLEY.”

WSAN went to the all-Podcast format in 2019. iHEARTMEDIA recently flipped another all-Podcast station, KABQ-A/ALBUQUERQUE, to an all-CHRISTMAS music stunt in preparation for a new format.

