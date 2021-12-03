Over 30 Signals In 25 Years

SMILE FM, the 30-station Contemporary Christian radio network serving the GREAT LAKES region, celebrated its 30th anniversary on THURSDAY (12/2).

SUPERIOR COMMUNICATIONS Contemporary Christian WLGH (88.1 THE LIGHT)/LANSING, MI signed on the air on DECEMBER 2, 1996 from a freshly-completed 600-foot tower in WILLIAMSTON, MI, the first Christian FM station to serve MICHIGAN's capital city.



Founder/President ED CZELADA said, “We are so blessed by all of the support of our listeners during these 25 years. Look what the LORD has done! So many have told us how SMILE FM has ministered to them! It is above and beyond my wildest dreams! The station was put on the air by faith and with borrowed equipment! It had no budget and no money in the bank! Within days of going on the air, the first donation came in!"

