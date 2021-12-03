Seattle Calling

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Hot AC KCIX (MIX 106)/BOISE morning duo JOHN MOUG and ANGIE MORALES took to FACEBOOK on THURSDAY (12/2) to reveal that they’re headed up the highway to SEATTLE to a soon-to-be-disclosed new gig. Their last day on the air in BOISE will be on FRIDAY (12/10). Watch their disclosure video here.

MOUG arrived at MIX 106 in early 2020, followed by PARKER later that year in JULY. The pair had previously worked together at Top 40 KLUC/LAS VEGAS and on MOUG’s previous syndicated show.

The pair’s SEATTLE start date is set for MONDAY 1/3/22, with speculators wondering if they’ll be replacing KENT PHILLIPS at LOTUS Hot AC KPLZ (STAR 101.5)/SEATTLE (NET NEWS 12/2).

