Bill Louis

AUDACY Classic Rock WNCX/CLEVELAND PD and longtime midday personality BILL LOUIS has announced his retirement after 34 years on the air at WNCX. LOUIS made the announcement on the air on WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 1st and will retire at the end of the year.

The WNCX website posted this statement from LOUIS: “Everything has to end sometime, even something that means as much to me as hanging out with you. The last two years have taken their toll and I will retire at the end of the year. My health is fine, I'm just worn out. Thanks for being the greatest rock n roll audience in America. I love you all.”

