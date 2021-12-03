The BERLIN-based 22-year-old singer/songwriter LEEPA highlights her pop-punk influence on “How To Live” with distorted power chords, loud drums, and rumbling live bass. On previous singles “I’m Sorry, Are You?” and “Switch Places,” released in the middle of the pandemic, thousands of fans made LEEPA's songs the soundtrack to their TIKTOKs and raised their voice against sexism alongside her. Will "How To Live" do the same? Find out on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

