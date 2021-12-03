Crowell (Photo: s_bukley/ Shutterstock.com)

RODNEY CROWELL has released a collection of tracks, "Songs From Quarantine Vol. 2," featuring contributed songs from artists including WILLIAM BELL, BETH NIELSEN CHAPMAN, CORY CHISEL, GUY CLARK, SHERYL CROW, WILLIE NELSON & JOHN DALY, MARY GAUTHIER, VINCE GILL, SHELBY LYNNE, ALLISON MOORER, RINGO STARR, MOLLY TUTTLE. CROWELL is joined by WENDY MOTEN, JOHN OATES and CHELY WRIGHT on the album track "Heavenly Day." The exclusive digital-only compilation will be available for just two weeks via BANDCAMP for $14 here.

Proceeds from the download will benefit the work of the NASHVILLE-based MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE (MHA) nonprofit, providing free healthcare support to the music community nationwide. The set follows CROWELL's earlier "Songs From Quarantine" project for MHA, released in FEBRUARY (NET NEWS 2/5).

“'Songs From Quarantine Volume 1' was a sweet success, and we have equally high hopes for Volume 2," said CROWELL. "Once again, all proceeds go to the not-for-profit MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE, whose ever-ready staff continues to serve our nationwide music community’s health related needs.”

