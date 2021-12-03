Start Today

BEASLEY Top 40/Rhythmic WLLD (WiLD 94.1)/TAMPA PD and MORNING FREAK SHOW personality ORLANDO DAVIS is set to host WLLD's 10TH ANNUAL HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE. This afternoon (12/3) through SATURDAY (12/11), DAVIS will climb the Toy Drive Tower 30 in the air, overlooking TAMPA, to gather toys and donations for THE CHILDREN'S HOME NETWORK.

DAVIS and WLLD aim to break last year's donation collection record, which included over 565 bikes, 4 full POD containers of toys and over $110,000 in cash and gift cards.

DAVIS commented, "After the year that we've all experienced, it's nice to get a chance to get back to the sweetest space of sharing… with our community. This is the time that families, businesses and community leaders join forces to help THE CHILDREN'S HOME NETWORK and that feels special, so thanks again, TAMPA BAY!"

THE CHILDREN'S HOME NETWORK is a non-profit that serves as a sanctuary for abused, neglected and abandoned children in the TAMPA community.

