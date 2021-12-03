Morgan

MATTHEW MORGAN has joined UTA as Co-Head of its NASHVILLE office, and will work with Co-Head JEFFREY HASSON. Rock agent BUSTER PHILLIPS has also joined UTA's NASHVILLE office.

MORGAN joins UTA after spending 13 years at CAA and two years at CMT. He has worked with a variety of artists including LIZZO, ZAC BROWN BAND, BRELAND, CAM and more. MORGAN is a member of the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION, ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC and the RECORDING ACADEMY NASHVILLE Chapter.

For the past two decades, PHILLIPS has been an agent representing artists including DEVON GILFILLIAN, GOV'T MULE, IDA MAE, IRON AND WINE and more. Before joining the UTA team, he worked with the college and festival divisions at CAA and the festival business at WME.

“MATTHEW and BUSTER are well-respected agents with collective decades of experience working with artists across multiple genres," said Partner and Co-Head of GLOBAL MUSIC DAVID ZEDECK. "They are fierce advocates for their clients, and we are thrilled to welcome them to UTA. Our NASHVILLE office is rapidly expanding, and that momentum will continue under MATTHEW and JEFFREY’s leadership.”

“UTA MUSIC has been on the cutting edge of client service and innovative opportunities, and I am thrilled to be joining the UTA family,” said MORGAN. With a roster full of world-class artists and bold innovators, the next chapter in MUSIC CITY will be a special one.”

“This is an exciting time for music in NASHVILLE and I am thrilled to be joining forces with UTA, a company that truly focuses on culture and entrepreneurship," said PHILLIPS. "They have done great work for their clients, and I am looking forward to hitting the ground running. The sky’s the limit!”

