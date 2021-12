Wiley

The syndicated "LAW ENFORCEMENT TODAY" show has been added at MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WIBQ-A-WIBU-A-W250BZ (NEWSTALK 1230/1440)/TERRE HAUTE, IN and PILOT MEDIA/GREAT PLAINS MEDIA News-Talk WRPW (CITIES 92.9)/BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, IL.

The weekly show is hosted by retired BALTIMORE Police Sergeant JOHN "JAY" WILEY. Reach WILEY at jay@lawenforcementtoday.com.

« see more Net News