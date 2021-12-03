Brand Mgr. Opening

AUDACY/SAN FRANCISCO is looking to hire a talented, experienced and battle tested Brand Manager for its Rhythmic AC KRBQ (Q102) and Adult Hits KITS (105.3 DAVE FM). Can you lead and inspire a team, not simply manage one? Do you have a full grasp of promotions and multi-media strategies? Those are some of the qualities they are looking for.

Major market experience is preferred but not mandatory, but 3 years of radio programming management is required.

Apply for this AUDACY opportunity online here.

