12/15 Webinar

EDISON RESEARCH, iHEARTMEDIA, and AD RESULTS MEDIA will unveil the results of the third annual Podcast Super Listeners Study in a webinar on DECEMBER 15th at 2p (ET). EDISON's TOM WEBSTER wil be joined by iHEARTMEDIA's CONAL BYRNE and AD RESULTS MEDIA's MARSHALL WILLIAMS in a walkthrough of the study, which examines the habits of people who listen to five or more hours of podcasts per week and are most likely to hear, and have opinions on, podcast advertising.

This year's edition will include looks at listeners' opinions of the number of ads in podcasts and the length of ad breaks; host-read ads, pre-recorded ads, and sponsorships; the influence of podcast ads on intent to purchase and other brand fit measures; and ad-skipping behavior.

Register for the webinar here.

