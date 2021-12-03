Higgins

Industry veteran GENE HIGGINS is coming out of retirement, with his new, NASHVILLE-based GENE HIGGINS CONSULTING FIRM, to work on independent and major film projects across MC1 NASHVILLE, DARK LONESOME FILMS, PARADE STORMER PRODUCTIONS and more.

HIGGINS has worked as an executive producer for 20 INSPIRATIONAL COUNTRY MUSIC and CHRISTIAN COUNTRY MUSIS ASSOCIATION award shows, founded the CHRISTIAN INSPIRATIONAL COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION, was Editor-In-Chief for POWER SOURCE MAGAZINE and HMG NASHVILLE, and has experience as a video producer and radio compilation disc service.

“I want to experience and empower the hands-on job of a film producer to learn all the tricks of the trade,” said HIGGINS. “Then, I plan to create the MUSIC CITY MOVIE NETWORK to give a permanent home to independent films and to create the first ‘GALAXY INDEPENDENT MOTION PICTURE Awards’ show. In the near future, I will be meeting with investors and partners to bring the vision and dream to reality. It’s our goal to start at the top, not the bottom.”

