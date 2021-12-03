New LA Fest

GOLDENVOICE has announced their newest festival, THIS AIN’T NO PICNIC, coming AUGUST 27th and 28th, 2022. It will take place in the shady oaks and parkland of BROOKSIDE at the ROSE BOWL. The Festival will feature six stages of artists from the past, present, and future spanning indie, hip-hop, dance, underground and everything in-between. Artists include THE STROKES, LCD SOUNDSYSTEM, LE TIGRE, PHOEBE BRIDGERS, BEACH HOUSE, JORJA SMITH, KAYTRANADA, IDLES, FOUR TET + FLOATING POINTS, HONEY DIJON, WET LEG, GENESIS OWUSU, COURTNEY BARNETT, DESCENDENTS, YVES TUMOR, GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR, CAROLINE POLACHEK, TURNSTILE, and more, plus DESPACIO all weekend long.

You can register for early access to tickets here or get tickets starting DECEMBER 9th at 10a (PT). For more info on THIS AIN'T NO PICNIC click here.





