Monahan

GRAMMY-Award winning artist PAT MONAHAN of TRAIN is grabbing the mic to SHAKE UP CHRISTMAS with a radio special this Holiday season. PAT will celebrate by playing all-time holiday favorites and sharing incredible stories on The SHAKE UP CHRISTMAS Radio Show. The two-hour special is available in a classic hits version and a pop version customized for the US and CANADA.

In a joint statement, CRUSH MUSIC's ERIK OLESON and SONY MUSIC CANADA's WARREN COPNICK said," We had so much fun putting this show together last year we decided to add an hour, include TRAIN's new single, "Mittens" and make it a 2 hour special. The only thing radio needs to do is add in their commercials. This is our little gift to the listeners and our friends at radio this holiday season.”

PAT MONAHAN will also be starring in the new HALLMARK Movie, CHRISTMAS IN TAHOE. Check your local listings to watch.

To reserve your SHAKE UP CHRISTMAS Radio Show, contact ERIK or your COLUMBIA rep for the US and WARREN or your SONY MUSIC CANADA rep for CANADA at:Erik@CrushMusic.com and Warren.Copnick@Sonymusic.com.

