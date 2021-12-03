REO Speedwagon

REO SPEEDWAGON and STYX are set to kick off a co-headlining tour this summer with special guest LOVERBOY. The LIVE & UNZOOMED tour kicks off MAY 31, 2022 in GRAND RAPIDS, MI at the VAN ANDEL ARENA.

STYX’S TOMMY SHAW said, “I can’t think of a better way of touring the USA next year than with good friends we’ve known for years and performed with on many a stage. What a great night of music this will be!”

REO SPEEDWAGON’S KEVIN CRONIN said, “TOMMY (SHAW) and I have done a number of Zoom performances together during the pandemic, and REO and STYX are ready to go get UnZoomed, and out on the road for our fifth US tour together. Add our great friends MIKE RENO and the LOVERBOY guys, and I am totally psyched. If I wasn’t performing in it, I would totally come out to see this show. See you all, LIVE & UNZOOMED!”

LOVERBOY’S MIKE RENO assed, “We can’t wait to take the stage and rock this summer, it’s gonna be awesome. These are all the groups I grew up with, and I’m there too. Best tour of the summer…guaranteed.”

Check out the trailer for the upcoming tour here. Tickets go on sale DECEMBER 10th at 10a local time.

STYX

