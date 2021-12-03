-
KFBW (105.9 The Brew)/Portland Adds Laura Hall To 'Tanner & Drew' Morning Show
by Ken Anthony
December 6, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KFBW (105.9 THE BREW)/PORTLAND has announced that LAURA HALL will join “TANNER & DREW” and the morning show effective MONDAY, DECEMBER 6th. HALL was PD/Afternoon host for iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KVUU (MY 99.9)/COLORADO SPRINGS in 2017 before joining iHEARTMEDIA Active Rock KBPI in 2018 as midday host and filling in on several iHEARTRADIO stations.
HALL said, "I’m thrilled to be joining ‘TANNER & DREW’ on 105.9 THE BREW. The fact that I get to move to PORTLAND and be part of such a successful morning show is just a dream come true. Thanks to iHEARTMEDIA for this fantastic opportunity!”
KFBW PD ROSS MACLEOD said, "This is such a great addition to an already top tier morning show. LAURA is incredibly engaging. I can’t wait to hear what she brings to the ‘TANNER & DREW’ morning show."