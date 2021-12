Additional Tour Dates Announced

5 SECONDS OF SUMMER have announced 10 additional shows for their 2022 North American tour in VANCOUVER, SEATTLE, LOS ANGELES, AUSTIN, ROGERS, ATLANTA, PHILADELPHIA, NEW YORK CITY, CINCINNATI and ST. LOUIS. The 27-city tour kicks off on JUNE 11th at DOUG MITCHELL THUNDERBIRD SPORTS CENTRE in VANCOUVER, BC making stops across NORTH AMERICA in PHOENIX, NASHVILLE, BOSTON and more before wrapping up in ST. LOUIS, MO at SAINT LOUIS MUSIC PARK on JULY 24th.

General on sale will begin for all markets except ATLANTA and PHILADELPHIA starting FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3rd at 4p (ET)/1p (PT). General on sale for ATLANTA and PHILADELPHIA will begin starting SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4th at 10a (ET)/7a (PT).

