NRG MEDIA GROUP Adult Hits KOKZ/WATERLOO, IA, PM Drive on-air personality SHAWN FOX has left the station, and is being replaced by NRG MEDIA GROUP PD JEFF WINFIELD.

FOX also handled the station's "SUNDAY Night Vinyl" and "Forgotten 45" segments. Midday on-air personality and production man MIKE DAVIS is moving to nights, to be replaced by DAWN JOHNSON, WINFIELD's wife.

Reach out to SHAWN at sps31472@gmail.com.

ALL ACCESS previously reported the departure of C.C. from mornings at sister station Rock KFMW (ROCK 108)/WATERLOO, IA (NET NEWS 12/3).

