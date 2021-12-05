Murphy

CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WAPI-A-WZRR (TALK 99.5)/BIRMINGHAM PD/morning "MATT AND VAL" co-host MATT MURPHY is transferring to sister News-Talk WWTN (SUPER TALK 99.5 WTN)/NASHVILLE for noon-3p (CT), starting DECEMBER 13th. MURPHY, who announced his move on FRIDAY's show (12/5), is filling the WTN slot formerly filled by the late PHIL VALENTINE, who died from COVID-19 in AUGUST (NET NEWS 8/23).

MURPHY hosted at then-News-Talk WYDE-F/BIRMINGHAM before joining WAPI-A in 2007; he hosted a regionally-syndicated midday show at WAPI-A that was part of the initial lineup for TALK 99.5 at its MAY 2016 debut. He has most recently been hosting mornings with VALERIE VINING, who will take over PD duties with MURPHY's exit.

« see more Net News