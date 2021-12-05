Abdullah (Photo: NPR)

NPR has promoted Dir. of Asset Management and Operations MALIK ABDULLAH to VP/Product, effective JANUARY 3rd. He has been filling the new role in an acting capacity since SEPTEMBER. ABDULLAH joined the network in 2017 as Mgr./Streaming Media and became Dir./Asset Management and Operations in JANUARY 2020; he previously worked for 12 years at VIACOM/BET NETWORKS.

"What an amazing opportunity this is to lead an extremely talented group of product professionals at NPR," said ABDULLAH. "This team specializes in ensuring our products connect audiences to our content wherever they are while providing best in class user experiences. Because there is so much potential in NPR's content portfolio, I am most excited to work with other leaders on innovative ways to diversify and grow our audiences on both current and new platforms."

