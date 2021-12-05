Richards

STONEY RICHARDS is leaving the “Y’d Awake” morning show team at AUDACY Country WDSY (Y108)/PITTSBURGH, effective FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17th, to focus on his acting career. Co-hosts MARIA D’ANTONIO and KRISTEN BUCCIGROSSI remain, and the search is on for RICHARDS’ successor here.

This marks the end of RICHARDS’ second run at the station. He previously did afternoon drive and served as the station’s APD and MD from 1998 to 2014. After stepping back to a fill-in role once before to focus on acting, he returned to the full-time morning position in 2019 (NET NEWS 12/20/18).

RICHARDS tells ALL ACCESS, “It’s a great station and I’m happy to say I think we got it back on track.” Reach him here.

