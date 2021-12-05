Shannon

TODD SHANNON joins RENDA BROADCASTING as OM/PD for WGNE (99.9 GATOR COUNTRY) and AC WEJZ/JACKSONVILLE, FL. He succeeds RANDY SAVAGE, who transferred to the company’s four-station FORT MYERS, FL cluster in OCTOBER (NET NEWS 10/12).

SHANNON previously spent a decade at the crosstown COX MEDIA GROUP stations, where he was OM until his departure last year (NET NEWS 3/9/20). Congratulate him here.

