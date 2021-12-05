Augusta, GA

iHEARTMEDIA/AUGUSTA, GA held the 21st annual iHEARTMEDIA CARES FOR KIDS RADIOTHON over the weekend (12/4-12/5). The event benefits CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF GEORGIA, a CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK hospital.

The cluster's R&B WKSP (96.3 KISS FM), AC WBBQ (104.3), and Country WLUB (105.7 THE BULL) participated, and partnered with AUGUSTA TV stations NEWS 12 and NBC 26.

SVP/Programing TIM “MINNESOTA FATTZ” SNELL told ALL ACCESS, "We raised $294,674 in donations and pledges. It's the largest in the history of the event. The radiothon is the largest annual fundraiser for CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF GEORGIA. Every dollar raised stays in the AUGUSTA area and pays for equipment, research, programs and care for the more than 75,000 kids who visit CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF GEORGIA ... the region’s only children’s hospital."

