KDEE Salutes Marvell Reed

CALIFORNIA BLACK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE FOUNDATION Urban AC KDEE/ SACRAMENTO PD/GM MARVELL REED unexpectedly passed away last WEDNESDAY (12/1) morning at age 52.

REED took over as GM of the radio station in 2008, succeeding the late-AUBRY STONE. He helped build the station and expand its reach in the last 13 years. He was responsible for changing the focus of the station and implementing increased community engagement.

The CALIFORNIA BLACK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE FOUNDATION posted the following message on INSTAGRAM, “It is indeed with great sadness that we announce the passing of MARVELL REED, the PD/GM OF KDEE 97.5FM. Please keep the family in your prayers."

REED’s vision was for KDEE to become the “Black voice of SACRAMENTO, combining great music with great programming.

REED was a husband, a father, grandfather, and friend that will be missed by his community and loved ones.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

« see more Net News