Lil Nas X On December 5th (Photo Credit: Getty Images For Audacy)

The first-ever AUDACY BEACH FESTIVAL was this past SATURDAY (12/4) and SUNDAY (12/5) in FORT LAUDERDALE. FL. The two-day Alternative music event featured performances from TWENTY ONE PILOTS, LIL NAS X, WEEZER, THE LUMINEERS, GLASS ANIMALS, MODEST MOUSE, BLEACHERS, STEVE AOKI, AJR, BASTILLE, YUNGBLUD, WALK THE MOON, COLD WAR KIDS, TAI VERDES, MOD SUN, MILKY CHANCE, WILLOW, BEABADOOBEE, CANNONS, THE REGRETTES, girl in red and DAISY THE GREAT.





On day one of the AUDACY BEACH FESTIVAL, TWENTY ONE PILOTS closed out the evening with surprise covers from various artists during a campfire acoustic set. Day two in SOUTH FLORIDA concluded with WEEZER sending the crowd into a frenzy with their renditions of METALLICA’s “Enter Sandman” and TOTO’s “Africa.”

AUDACY SVP/Programming And Music Initiatives MICHAEL MARTIN said, “After years of our popular RIPTIDE event, we could not have been more excited to get back to the beach for a weekend of fun on the sand with our fans for the first ever ‘AUDACY BEACH FESTIVAL.’ We can all do a little more to help protect and preserve our planet, and this event allowed us to unite with five great partners to promote easy, sustainable practices to live healthier lifestyles.”

AUDACY committed a portion of ticket sales to support REVERB and its Music Climate Revolution campaign.

