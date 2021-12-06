-
'The Daily,' iHeartRadio Top Podtrac's November 2021 Podcast Charts
December 6, 2021 at 5:11 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
PODTRAC's NOVEMBER 2021 rankings of the top 20 podcasts and podcast publishers ranked by U.S. unique monthly audience figures have been released, with THE NEW YORK TIMES' "THE DAILY" and iHEARTRADIO atop the respective lists. The top 5 podcasts remained unchanged, with only one debut, iHEARTRADIO's "AROUND THE NFL," entering the top 20.
The rankers include podcasts and publishers using PODTRAC's measurement and select additional entities; 7 of the top 10 publishers saw increases in unique monthly audience from OCTOBER, while the average rose 1% month-over-month and flat year-over-year. Total global downloads for the Top 20 remained flat both month-over-month and year-over-year.
Top podcasts:
1. THE DAILY (last month #1)
2. NPR NEWS NOW (2)
3. UP FIRST (3)
4. DATELINE NBC (4)
5. THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW (5)
6. SMARTLESS (8)
7. PARDON MY TAKE (6)
8. THIS AMERICAN LIFE (9)
9. STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW (7)
10. FOX NEWS RADIO 5 MINUTE NEWSCAST (11)
11. THE DAN BONGINO SHOW (10)
12. CNN 5 THINGS (14)
13. HIDDEN BRAIN (13)
14. RADIOLAB (12)
15. 2 BEARS 1 CAVE WITH TOM SEGURA & BERT KREISCHER (15)
16. AROUND THE NFL (debut)
17. WAIT WAIT… DON’T TELL ME! (16)
18. FRESH AIR (18)
19. PLANET MONEY (17)
20. THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ (19)
Top podcast publishers:
1. iHEARTRADIO
2. NPR
3. WONDERY
4. THE NEW YORK TIMES
5. THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY
6. NBC NEWS
7. PRX
8. BARSTOOL SPORTS
9. THE DAILY WIRE
10. CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK
11. ALL THINGS COMEDY
12. PODCASTONE
13. VIACOMCBS
14. FOX NEWS RADIO
15. CNN
16. KAST MEDIA
17. WNYC STUDIOS
18. BLAZE MEDIA
19. THIS AMERICAN LIFE
20. AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA