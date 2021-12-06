Top 20s

PODTRAC's NOVEMBER 2021 rankings of the top 20 podcasts and podcast publishers ranked by U.S. unique monthly audience figures have been released, with THE NEW YORK TIMES' "THE DAILY" and iHEARTRADIO atop the respective lists. The top 5 podcasts remained unchanged, with only one debut, iHEARTRADIO's "AROUND THE NFL," entering the top 20.

The rankers include podcasts and publishers using PODTRAC's measurement and select additional entities; 7 of the top 10 publishers saw increases in unique monthly audience from OCTOBER, while the average rose 1% month-over-month and flat year-over-year. Total global downloads for the Top 20 remained flat both month-over-month and year-over-year.

Top podcasts:

1. THE DAILY (last month #1)

2. NPR NEWS NOW (2)

3. UP FIRST (3)

4. DATELINE NBC (4)

5. THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW (5)

6. SMARTLESS (8)

7. PARDON MY TAKE (6)

8. THIS AMERICAN LIFE (9)

9. STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW (7)

10. FOX NEWS RADIO 5 MINUTE NEWSCAST (11)

11. THE DAN BONGINO SHOW (10)

12. CNN 5 THINGS (14)

13. HIDDEN BRAIN (13)

14. RADIOLAB (12)

15. 2 BEARS 1 CAVE WITH TOM SEGURA & BERT KREISCHER (15)

16. AROUND THE NFL (debut)

17. WAIT WAIT… DON’T TELL ME! (16)

18. FRESH AIR (18)

19. PLANET MONEY (17)

20. THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ (19)

Top podcast publishers:

1. iHEARTRADIO

2. NPR

3. WONDERY

4. THE NEW YORK TIMES

5. THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

6. NBC NEWS

7. PRX

8. BARSTOOL SPORTS

9. THE DAILY WIRE

10. CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK

11. ALL THINGS COMEDY

12. PODCASTONE

13. VIACOMCBS

14. FOX NEWS RADIO

15. CNN

16. KAST MEDIA

17. WNYC STUDIOS

18. BLAZE MEDIA

19. THIS AMERICAN LIFE

20. AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA

« see more Net News