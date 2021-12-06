Barry (Photo: WEMU)

LISA BARRY, reporter and local host of "ALL THINGS CONSIDERED" on EASTERN MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk-Jazz WEMU/YPSILANTI, MI, died NOVEMBER 30th of complications from a heart condition. BARRY served as a reporter for WJR-A, WXYT-A, and WNIC/DETROIT before joining WEMU in 2015.

WEMU GM MOLLY MOTHERWELL wrote on the station's website, "LISA was the heartbeat of WEMU. Her positive attitude and vibrant personality were her trademark and were well known to all who had the good fortune to cross paths with her. She was a beacon of joy in our community, not only the community of WEMU listeners but the community at large."

