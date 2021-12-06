Guyton Sings 'O Holy Night'

PENTATONIX and MICKEY GUYTON are the stars of a holiday special promoting CRACKER BARREL restaurants streaming at the chain's YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK channels starting DECEMBER 15th.

"SOUNDS OF THE SEASON: TOGETHER AGAIN" is a 30-minute video featuring the musicians singing CHRISTMAS songs and relating holiday memories. PENTATONIX's holiday album "Evergreen" is being sold at CRACKER BARREL locations.

"As friends and families reunite this year after spending recent holidays apart, we are excited to celebrate the season through music with CRACKER BARREL's second edition of 'SOUNDS OF THE SEASON: TOGETHER AGAIN,'" said CRACKER BARREL SVP/CMO JENNIFER TATE. "We hope the songs, new and old, as well as the meaningful discussions PENTATONIX and MICKEY have in this year's holiday special inspire viewers to consider how they can welcome a diverse range of people, thoughts and traditions to their table this holiday season."

"The holiday season is our favorite time of year! It was extra special this year because we got to collaborate with MICKEY and remake 'How Great Thou Art.' It was also so meaningful to be able to bond and share our favorite holiday rituals with her," PENTATONIX's SCOTT HOYING said. "Coming off of the release of our new holiday album, 'Evergreen,' we're thrilled to keep sharing in the joy of the season alongside CRACKER BARREL as they leverage the power of diverse voices in music to represent the joy found in the holidays year-round."

"I'm so excited to join CRACKER BARREL in spreading holiday cheer and care this holiday season," added GUYTON. "The holiday season is a special time for families across the country to celebrate together. While we all have our own traditions, it's been inspiring to come together with PENTATONIX to celebrate our unique takes on these holiday favorites."

