Fundraiser

ALPHA MEDIA AC KUIC/ VACAVILLE, CA recently held its 4th annual radiothon for LEAVEN KIDS, raising $39,493 to fund after-school mentoring and tutoring programs for at-risk students.

The radiothon was tied in to GIVING TUESDAY, and the station’s personalities, JOHN YOUNG, RON BROWN and DONNA PERRY all pitched in to raise the funds.

ALPHA MEDIA Sr. VP/Market Mgr. PHIL D'ANGELO said, "I'd like to thank our listeners, our community members, the LEAVEN KIDS staff, and our staff at KUIC for making this possible. I'm extremely proud of their efforts to make these kids' lives a little better."

