Pines, Crossman

GOOD KARMA BRANDS has promoted CLEVELAND Market Manager SAM PINES to a corporate role as SVP and has upped Marketing Dir. AMY CROSSMAN to replace him as Market Manager in CLEVELAND, where the company owns Sports WKNR-A (850 ESPN CLEVELAND) and Sports WWGK-A (1540 KNR2). CROSSMAN joined the stations in 2019 after working with TIME, INC., THE NEW YORK TIMES, CRAIN'S NEW YORK BUSINESS, PARADE MEDIA GROUP, and NUCLEUS MARKETING SOLUTIONS.

“I appreciate the trust SAM PINES and the GOOD KARMA BRANDS leadership team has put in me to lead and continue to grow a legacy brand,” said CROSSMAN “ESPN CLEVELAND has a passionate fanbase, loyal advertising partners and a dedicated team that we will continue to build in 2021 and beyond.”

“AMY embodies GOOD KARMA BRANDS’ core values and takes a marketing first approach for our fans, advertising partners and teammates. She directly impacted our growth during a difficult and unique two years,” said PINES. “I am excited for the future of ESPN CLEVELAND and our continued growth with AMY as Market Manager.”

