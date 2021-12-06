Residency

JOHN LEGEND is the latest artist to take on a residency in LAS VEGAS, moving in for a 24-performance run at PLANET HOLLYWOOD RESORT & CASINO's ZAPPOS THEATER starting on APRIL 22nd.

"LOVE IN LAS VEGAS" will be presented on five days in APRIL, three in MAY, and eight each on AUGUST and OCTOBER. LEGEND's fan club members and CITI credit card holders will get first crack at the tickets with presales starting WEDNESDAY (12/8), and a separate presale for CAESARS Rewards program members and LIVE NATION and TICKETMASER customers will open on FRIDAY, followed by general ticket sales starting next MONDAY (12/13).

