The 2022 New Faces of Country Music

COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) revealed TODAY (12/6) the five artists chosen by radio to perform at CRS 2022’s “New Faces of Country Music Show.” They are: WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE’s GABBY BARRETT, MONUMENT RECORDS’ WALKER HAYES, MCA NASHVILLE’s PARKER McCOLLUM, COLUMBIA NASHVILLE’s JAMESON RODGERS and BROKEN BOW RECORDS’ LAINEY WILSON.

The five were selected from a list of 11 nominees announced last month (NET NEWS 11/8). The show will be held on the final night of CRS 2022, set for FEBRUARY 23rd-25th at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL.

Tickets to the “New Faces” show were only available with in-person registrations for CRS 2022, and sold out within hours of going on sale in AUGUST. Register for CRS here.

« see more Net News