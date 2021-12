Chesney (Photo: Danny Clinch)

Congratulations to BLUE CHAIR/WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WEA’s KENNY CHESNEY for jumping from #4 to the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with his single, “Knowing You.” It is the 34th #1 of his career.

Kudos to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) SVP/Radio & Streaming KRISTEN WILLIAMS, VP/Radio & Streaming TOM MARTENS and VP/Radio & Streaming, Marketing CHAD SCHULTZ, WEA Dir./National Radio & Streaming SHARI ROTH, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE Dir./National Radio & Streaming JAMES MARSH; Mgrs./Regional Radio & Streaming CHRIS FABIANI, DIANE MONK, STEPHANIE HAGERTY and RAY MARINER, and Coord./Radio & Streaming KAYLA BURNETT.

Written by ADAM JAMES, BRETT JAMES and KAT HIGGINS, the song was HIGGINS' first cut.

