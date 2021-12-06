New Show

A new podcast from PREMIERE NETWORKS and “THE BOBBY BONES SHOW” co-host AMY BROWN’s podcast network aims to help listeners deal with grief and the times when life goes wrong. “HERE AFTER WITH MEGAN DEVINE” is a weekly show for the AMY BROWN PODCAST NETWORK hosted by the author, psychotherapist and grief advocate.

“We’re not exactly trained to deal with this stuff very well, professionally or personally,” said DEVINE. “To make things better for everyone, we need to change how we talk about mental health, and that means we’ve got to talk about grief.

“Grief is the foundation of being human: from the big losses to the everyday stressors, it’s hard to be here sometimes,” added DEVINE. “I’m excited to use my experience as both a grieving person and a clinician to explore new ways to respond - and survive - when life goes horribly wrong.”

“We all experience grief and loss, but we don’t always know how to navigate it or provide help and support to others,” said BROWN. “MEGAN’s real-life approach to understanding grief is a valuable resource, and I couldn’t be happier to share her knowledge and expertise with listeners in this new podcast.”

« see more Net News