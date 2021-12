December 9th

FINNEAS is set to perform a virtual concert for PANDORA's "XFINITY AWESOME GIG" series on THURSDAY (12/9) at 8:30p (ET).

The event will be hosted by SIRIUSXM ALT NATION's JEFF REGAN and will air from CHICAGO'S VIC THEATER.

The show will air on Live.Pandora.com; Fans can RSVP to attend for free here.

