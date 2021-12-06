Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for NOVEMBER 29-DECEMBER 5 showed downloads up 21% from the previous holiday week, and up 21% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from NOVEMBER 30, 2020 to DECEMBER 5, 2021 was -9% for Arts, +8% for Business, +28% for Comedy, +6% for History, +9% for News, +38% for Religion & Spirituality, +10% for Science, +8% for Society & Culture, +81% for Sports, and +40% for True Crime.

Week-to-week growth in 2021 was -+15% for Arts, +22% for Business, +16% for Comedy, +4% for History, +23% for News, +20% for Religion & Spirituality, +5% for Science, +17% for Society & Culture, +31% for Sports, and +28% for True Crime.

