Annual KIIM "Penny Pitch"

CUMULUS MEDIA Country KIIM/TUCSON, AZ is teaming up with ARIZONA’s CHILDREN ASSOCIATION to raise money for ARIZONA children in need during the holidays through the annual KIIM “Penny Pitch.” The campaign is a three-day live broadcast that invites listeners to donate their spare coins, with a goal of raising one million pennies.

The live broadcast will take place in the station's parking lot from WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 15th through FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17th 6a-7p (MT) each day.

“Over the years we've helped raise a quarter million dollars for ARIZONA’s CHILDREN ASSOCIATION, but the real stars of the KIIM Penny Pitch are the listeners and sponsors in our community,” said KIIM PD BUZZ JACKSON. “With their help, we're hoping again to pass our goal of one million pennies.”

