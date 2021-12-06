WXTU 'Toy Truck Parade' on 12/11

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Country WXTU/PHILADELPHIA is hosting its 22nd annual "Toy Truck Parade" to collect toys for THE UNITED SERVICE ORGANIZATIONS (USO) and THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUBS of CAMDEN COUNTY on SATURDAY (12/11), starting at 10:30a (ET) at the XFINITY LIVE valet parking lot at the SPORTS COMPLEX in SOUTH PHILADELPHIA.

Listeners are invited to join the WXTU on-air personalities by decorating their cars and filling them with new, unwrapped toys to donate. The best decorated vehicles have a chance to win tickets to see STONEY CREEK RECORDS' JIMMIE ALLEN perform at 2p that day in the VICTOR BEER HALL in XFINITY LIVE.

