Next RAB Webinar To Look At How 'Radio Works For Insurance Services'
December 6, 2021 at 8:43 AM (PT)
The next webinar in the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU's Business Accelerated initiative's Radio Works series will look at radio advertising for insurance clients.
ANALYTICOWL GM RICK KESTENBAUM will host "Radio Works for Insurance Services," a presentation on DECEMBER 15th at noon (CT) offering an overview of the insurance category and how radio drives business for it.